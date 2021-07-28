Same, yet different Erie County Fair to open in 2 weeks

Many fair favorites are returning, but some changes being made to follow health and safety guidelines brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — In most ways, it will be the same Erie County Fair you've known and loved for years, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be some noticeable changes when the gates open in two weeks.

The 181st Erie County Fair opens on August 11 with plenty of food, rides and entertainment. However, for the first time, you must buy your tickets online, they will not be available at the gate. If you show up at the gate without a ticket, all you need is a credit card to buy one over your phone.

Fair Executive Director Jessica Underberg says the layout of the fair will be different this year, meaning your go-to food stand or vendor may not be in the same spot you're used to finding them. Also, aisles in buildings will be bigger and wider to allow for more personal space.

Addressing the challenges of the past 85 days since the return of the fair was announced, Underberg says they have no choice but to follow the regulations they're handed and will do their best, "but at some point," she added, "the train is leaving the station on certain things."

What's a county fair without food? Fair fans will find some 20 new items on the menu to tempt both their pallet and waistline. Those include a chicken parm pot pie, a polish taco and dill pickle pizza. Fairgoers are encouraged to download the Erie County Fair app to vote on their favorite treat.

Asked what she's looking forward to the most this year Underberg said without hesitation, "I can't wait to see people's smiles coming through the gate."