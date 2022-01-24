Wegmans looking to fill over 150 positions with virtual hiring event

Wegmans is looking to fill more than 150 full-time and part-time positions at its Buffalo area stores.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a job? Wegmans is looking for you.

Wegmans is once again holding a virtual hiring event this week for its Buffalo stores. The hiring event will take place Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wegmans is looking to fill more than 150 full-time and part-time positions at its Buffalo area stores. A variety of positions are available.

Some available positions include customer services roles such as merchandising, front-end, culinary, restaurant foods and perishable departments.

Wegmans notes that all interviews for the virtual hiring event will be conducted over the phone with no video included.

Anyone interested in submitting an application can do so online by clicking here. According to Wegmans, a member of its hiring team will contact candidates to schedule a virtual interview.

Back in November, Wegmans was named the best workplace in retail by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine. This is the sixth year in a row that Wegmans has received the award.

The grocery store chain took the top spot of 2021 Best Workplace in Retail, which is awarded based on survey responses from 1.3 million employees working in retail. Workplaces on the list are recognized for creating a great environment for all employees, regardless of position or personality.