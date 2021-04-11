Wegmans ranked the best place to work in retail for the sixth consecutive year

The grocery store took the top spot of Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine's list of 2021 Best Workplaces in Retail.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the sixth year in a row, Wegmans Food Market has been ranked the best workplace in retail by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.

The grocery store chain took the top spot of 2021 Best Workplace in Retail, which is awarded based on survey responses from 1.3 million employees working in retail.

“The family feel across our company defines who we are at Wegmans, and continues to help us earn this special recognition,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “We are extremely grateful to our people for all they do for each other and our customers. This award means the world to all of us.”

Workplaces on the list are recognized for creating a great environment for all employees, regardless of position or personality.

“The Best Workplaces in Retail have used the COVID-19 pandemic to inspire much needed change in the industry. These companies pivoted to new ways of working while putting the health and safety of their employees and customers first,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®.