Wegmans now offering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine boosters

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wegmans announced Friday that it is now offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine boosters.

People who wish to receive the boosters must make an appointment, and they can choose which booster they will receive.

For people 18 and older who had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you must be two months from the date since you were vaccinated.

With people who received the Pfizer of the Moderna vaccines, it's six months since that date to receive. You must also be one of the following:

65 years and older;

A resident in a long-term care setting;

50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions;

18 to 49 years old with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefits and risks; or

18 to 64 years old with an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Appointments at Wegmans must be made in advance, either by visiting the Wegmans pharmacy website, or by calling (800) 207-6099 between 2 and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, while appointments last.

If you didn't receive your two-dose series at Wegmans previously, then you must bring your COVID vaccination record card or other proof of vaccination to your appointment.

On Thursday, a detailed discussion was held to discuss the topic as well as the FDA's recommendation to authorize the "mix and match" of booster shots, which infectious disease expert and Chief of Infectious Disease at the University at Buffalo, Dr. Thomas Russo says, is a smart decision.