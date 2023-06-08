WEDI gets $1 million from Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation for West Side Bazaar Expansion

WEDI has been raising capital campaign funds to build the new Bazaar since March 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) is getting a big financial boost from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation for expansion of the West Side Bazaar in Buffalo.

The foundation gave WEDI $1 million, which helped launch the group's capital campaign into its final, public phase. The expanded location is set to open this September.

The capital campaign started in March 2021. The original location on Grant Street closed after a fire in September 2022. It had been incubating 11 small retail businesses and restaurants at the time.

"This gift from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation is significant because of the level of its generosity but also because it demonstrates belief in the need for our project. Finally, it signifies our $11.5 million campaign is now in its homestretch," said WEDI Executive Director Carolynn Welch.

The new bazaar will be located at 1432 Niagara Street. It will five times as big and provide space for 20 restaurant, retail, and professional services businesses, a test/rental kitchen for independent chefs, classrooms, event space, and seating for 200+ patrons.