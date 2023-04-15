West Side Bazaar preps for grand opening of new, temporary location

The Downtown Bazaar will open Monday at the former Expo Market at 617 Main Street after an accidental fire destroyed the Grant Street location.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The West Side Bazaar is getting ready for the grand opening of its new temporary location.

The Downtown Bazaar will open Monday at the former Expo Market at 617 Main Street after an accidental fire destroyed the Grant Street location.

A Friday evening event served as an early grand opening celebration, and a rebirth for those businesses rising from the ashes. It was also a fundraiser to help support the entrepreneurs in the bazaar and across the region.

"The vibe in here is always great," WEDI director of external relations Erin St. John Kelly said Friday. "You'll meet people collected that you wouldn't see anywhere else in Buffalo, and tonight in this bazaar, you can have Filipino food, which is the hottest food of the year. Ethiopian. You can have South Seudanese tonight. Thai street food, which is Burmese and Thai, and incredible cupcakes."