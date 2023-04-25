Downtown Bazaar open for take-out, no dine-in yet

A much-anticipated grand opening has been delayed, following an issue with a fire suppression system at 617 Main Street, formerly known as the Expo Market.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a delay, the Downtown Bazaar is partially open for business.

The much-anticipated grand opening last week on Monday was delayed, following an issue with a fire suppression system at 617 Main Street, formerly known as the Expo Market.

As for dine-in service, a date has not be set.

"We await a date from our landlord when the code issues will be resolved. Thank you for your continued support of our businesses!" the message on the website read.

The businesses at West Side Bazaar have been displaced since September of 2022, when an accidental fire tore through the building at 25 Grant Street, causing more than $300,000 in damage.

Compared to the Grant Street location, the Main Street site is a lot bigger. The West Side Bazaar on Grant Street was 3,200 square feet, while the former Expo Market is roughly 9,000 square feet.