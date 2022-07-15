Water quality now suitable for recreational swimming at Olcott Beach

The NCDOH said the water quality is once again suitable for recreational swimming.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — On Saturday, the Niagara County Department of Health said it's rescinded the beach advisory at Olcott Beach that was set in place on July 12.

The NCDOH said the water quality is once again suitable for recreational swimming.

According to the news release, a recent surveillance sampling on 7/15/2022, by the Niagara County Department of Health at Olcott Beach in Olcott New York determined that the water is suitable for swimming.

NCDOH said it will continue to monitor the water quality closely and will immediately notify the public of any problems associated with water quality.

If you have additional questions or concerns regarding bathing beach water quality, please contact David Drust, PE, Principal Public Health Engineer at 716-439-7451.