OLCOTT, N.Y. — The "No Swimming" sign is up at Olcott Beach until further notice.

The Niagara County Health Department says a recent sampling determined the water is unsuitable for swimming due to a high bacteria count.

The department says it will continue to monitor the situation closely and will reopen the beach for swimming when conditions return to a safe level.