Water quality issues lead to swimming ban at Olcott Beach

OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has closed Olcott Beach for swimming until further notice.

Recent water samples have detected high bacteria levels, making the water unsuitable for swimming.

The department will continue to monitor the water quality and will reopen the beach when conditions return to a safe level.