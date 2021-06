Lake Ontario shoreline attraction is reopening

OLCOTT, N.Y. — After a summer off, the Niagara County village is ready for families once again.

Olcott Beach has an amusement park built for children, a charming shopping boardwalk, and a beach on Lake Ontario.

The website for the park is www.olcottbeachcarouselpark.org. Note, it is only open weekends; admission is free.