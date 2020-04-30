BUFFALO, N.Y. — Golfers had hoped to hit the links at the Elma Meadows and Grover Cleveland courses, starting Friday.

The weather didn't cooperate.

The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry tweeted on Thursday afternoon that neither course would be ready for play and that they would be re-evaluated on Monday.

However, staff will be at the Grover Cleveland course from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday to sell season passes and upgrade sales.

"Golfers will notice several changes in the way the courses operate and also we are encouraging safe social distancing at all times, but right now we are primarily keeping an eye on the skies and hoping for drier weather," Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel in a statement earlier in the week.

Both golf courses will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Among the changes golfers might notice include:

No access to locker rooms, restrooms, or concessions

Portable toilets will be available

No walk-ons (tee time reservation must be made at www.erie.gov/golf)

Tee times will be every 14 minutes

No carts will be rented (personal pull carts may be used)

No cash accepted (debit/credit card only, fees apply)

No rakes or ball washers will be available on course

Tournaments and leagues are suspended

"We are also encouraging golfers to stay six feet apart, leave the flag sticks in the holes, don’t shake hands and don’t share equipment. These new rules will help to keep our golfers safer while they are enjoying the course," Schinzel said.

