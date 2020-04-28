BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is getting ready to open two county golf courses this week.

Weather permitting, Elma Meadows and Grover Cleveland will be open Friday, May 1.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, there are new on-course rules and changes in course operations to promote social distancing.

“Weather permitting, we are looking forward to opening the golfing season at Grover and Elma this Friday, May 1. The courses are wet right now so we need some drier weather in order to make that happen, but if the weather cooperates we will be ready to go on Friday,” said Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel in a released statement. “Golfers will notice several changes in the way the courses operate and also we are encouraging safe social distancing at all times, but right now we are primarily keeping an eye on the skies and hoping for drier weather.”

Both golf courses will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

• No access to locker rooms, restrooms, or concessions

• Portable toilets will be available

• No walk-ons (tee time reservation must be made at www.erie.gov/golf )

• Tee times will be every 14 minutes

• No carts will be rented (personal pull carts may be used)

• No cash accepted (debit/credit card only, fees apply)

• No rakes or ball washers will be available on course

• Tournaments and leagues are suspended

“We are also encouraging golfers to stay six feet apart, leave the flag sticks in the holes, don’t shake hands and don’t share equipment. These new rules will help to keep our golfers safer while they are enjoying the course, and we are hoping to get going this Friday," said Schinzel.

For more information, you can go to the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry website here.

RELATED: Looking for work? Here is a list of places hiring in Western New York

RELATED: Erie County commissioner of health: Hospitalization data appears to be reaching plateau