NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County will continue to keep golf courses, boat launches and campgrounds open while following the governor's executive orders and guidance from the local department of health, the county said on Monday.

“Over these last several weeks, there has been evolving positions from New York State, different actions taken in neighboring counties and a general sense of confusion over what is allowed and what is not relating to these recreational activities,” said John Syracuse, vice chairman of the Niagara County Legislature.

Syracuse said that he hopes to clear up confusion by making clear that these services are open and that people are still expected to maintain social distancing and abide by the guidelines while enjoying these activities.

"We have sought guidance from the Niagara County Department of Health and we are confident we are striking the right balance between the need to continue to be vigilant in our COVID-19 fight and the desire for some measure of opening things up,” said Syracuse. “If we find a disregard for social distancing protocols in these venues, we will adapt our policy accordingly.”

Syracuse pointed to the Niagara County Golf Course as an example of how these activities remain open while adapting to the circumstances.

Currently, the Niagara County Golf Course:

Has limited tee times to by appointment only, people can call 716-439-7954 to set up a tee time.

Has fewer tee times are allowed per hour.

Does not have golf carts available at this time.

Is keeping the Pro Shop closed.

The greens’ cups have been partially blocked to reduce the need to retrieve the ball from the hole, and flags should not be touched.

Ball washers and other common surfaces have been covered and are not available for use.

RELATED: Niagara County announces 1 additional COVID-19 death, 5 new confirmed cases

RELATED: Governor Cuomo provides an update on coronavirus antibody testing, reopening, and the budget

RELATED: Town of Cheektowaga implements new temporary garbage pick-up rules