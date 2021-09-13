Walden Galleria holding job fair event Wednesday

The 'WNY Get Hired Job Fair' is happening Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on the lower level of the Walden Galleria, near the Apple Store.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Are you looking for a job? The Walden Galleria is holding another in-person job fair this week.

The "WNY Get Hired Job Fair" is happening Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on the lower level of the shopping center, near the Apple Store. Local employers will be on hand to conduct interviews, hire workers, and help candidates connect with businesses.

According to the Walden Galleria, the job fair is free to attend and will feature a wide variety of industries who are looking for candidates of all skill levels.