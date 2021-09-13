2 drive-thru job fairs happening this week in WNY

Twenty-five employers in Western New York are looking to fill over 100 jobs this week through two drive-thru job fairs.

The first job fair will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 14 in Lancaster at the Amdor parking lot, located at 4304 Walden Avenue. The event will go from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The second job fair will take place the following day on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the API Delevan parking lot located at 270 Quaker Road in East Aurora. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both job fairs are free and open to the public and are being held by Express Employment Professionals. Career placement professionals from Express Employment Professionals will be at the site to interview candidates and make job offers.

Some of the positions available include entry-level manufacturing, with positions starting at $15.75 an hour to $17 an hour. According to Express Employment Professionals, all shifts are currently available.

"At this moment, the job market is a little like 'musical chairs,'" says Darren Moscato, owner of Express Employment Professionals of West Seneca. "Lots workers are circling job opportunities, but many are waiting to claim theirs. Suddenly the music will stop, and some workers will be left out. Now is the best time to get the best jobs."