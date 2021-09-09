11 Applebee's locations in WNY holding hiring event on Sept. 14

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Applebee's will be holding a "hiring day" event at 11 locations in Western New York from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several Applebee's locations in the Western New York area are looking to hire cooks.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Applebee's will be holding a "hiring day" event at 11 locations in Western New York from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The locations include Amherst, Batavia, Buffalo, Blasdell, Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Dunkirk, Lockport, Olean, Niagara Falls and West Seneca.

Anyone interested in applying must go to one of the listed restaurant locations on Sept. 14 to interview and meet with an Applebee's manager. Applications can be filled out at the event in-person, or they can be filled out online here.

If hired, all candidates have the opportunity to earn a $200 sign-on bonus. According to Applebee's, the hiring bonus is only valid for cooks who are hired between Sept. 14 and Sept. 16. Part of the hiring bonus would be paid after the new employee works their first five shifts, then the remainder would be paid after 90 days.