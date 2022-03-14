2's Brews: Vote for your favorite breweries in the WNY Brewery Bracket

The 2's Brews bracket features 16 popular breweries in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — March Madness starts this week and as you get your brackets ready for the NCAA basketball tournaments, there's another bracket to keep your eye on here in Western New York called 2's Brews.

For the "2's Brews: WNY Brewery Bracket," we compiled a list of 32 different breweries in Western New York, and asked you to pick your five favorites. More than 3,800 people voted to narrow the list from 32 to 16 and now it's time to see the matchups!

First, the No. 1 overall seed, Big Ditch Brewing Company, will face the No. 16 seed Pearl Street Brewery. In a battle for the Northtowns, the No. 8 and No. 9 matchup features New York Beer Project and the Woodcock Brothers Brewery.

Then it's a numbers game as 42 North Brewing Company faces 12 Gates Brewing Company. And rounding off this side of the bracket, Resurgence Brewing Company in Buffalo faces the Eli Fish Brewing Company in Batavia.

Turning to the other side of the bracket, the No. 2 overall seed Ellicottville Brewing Company (EBC) will face Windy Brew out of Strykersville. Then Thin Man Brewing faces First Line Brewing down in Orchard Park.

A big matchup between No. 6 Hamburg Brewing Company and No. 11 Flying Bison Brewing Co. will definitely draw attention. And for our last matchup, the Southern Tier Brewing Company will face Community Beer Works.

A new matchup will be posted every weekday and you can vote for your favorite on WGRZ.com/vote until 11:45 p.m. We will share the results of each matchup the following day on Daybreak and Most Buffalo.