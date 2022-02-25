Flying Bison releasing new beer to benefit Roswell Park

The special IPA brewed by Flying Bison and local Native community members is being released on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Flying Bison Brewing Co. is joining breweries from around the country in a campaign to recognize their connection to Native people and support the strengthening of those communities. Flying Bison is doing so with a new beer.

The Native Land Brewing Campaign was created by Bow & Arrow Brewing Company, which is the first Native American woman-owned brewery, located in New Mexico. In total, 44 other breweries from 23 states have joined the campaign.

Flying Bison is acknowledging the ancestral lands they are located on with a label to recognize the Indigenous people of the area and a commiting to donating proceeds from a new IPA to The Center for Indigenous Cancer Research at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The brewing company recognizes that their brewery is located on traditional Haudenosaunee (ha-DEH-no-SHOW-knee) land, which translated to "People of the Longhouse."

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy, also known as Six Nations, is known for organizing a democratic system with a league of sovereign Native Nations.

Materials to make the IPA have been donated by New York Craft Malt and East Prairie Hop Company. All of the sale proceeds will go to support The Center for Indigenous Cancer Research.