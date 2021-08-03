Volunteers needed for to help build accessible park in Chestnut Ridge

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Chestnut Ridge Conservancy is seeking volunteers to participate in Community Build Days to help construct a new Playground For All at Chestnut Ridge Park.
From 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday volunteers can help build the inclusive playground.
People interested in volunteering can sign up at the link here.
The playground will be located next to the park casino. Construction on the project began back in July. At the time, Erie County Parks estimated the park would be complete in five to six weeks. The project costs $625,000.