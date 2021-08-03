Volunteers needed for to help build accessible park in Chestnut Ridge

Community Build Days at A Playground For All happening Friday and Saturday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Chestnut Ridge Conservancy is seeking volunteers to participate in Community Build Days to help construct a new Playground For All at Chestnut Ridge Park.

From 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday volunteers can help build the inclusive playground.

People interested in volunteering can sign up at the link here.