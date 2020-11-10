Village of Fredonia extends local state of emergency due to ongoing water issues

The state of emergency has been extended due to "the unstableness of the production of potable water while maintaining acceptable turbidity limits."

FREDONIA, N.Y. — Fredonia's local state of emergency regarding the village's water has been extended, Village Mayor Douglas Essek announced Sunday.

In a press release, the village announced that the state of emergency has been extended due to "the unstableness of the production of potable water while maintaining acceptable turbidity limits."

The village says this move was recommended by the county department of health. The extension could last up to 30 days.

Fredonia residents had issues with their water throughout September, caused by an algae bloom that overwhelmed the village's water treatment plant.

A week and a half ago, on September 30, the boil water advisory was lifted after 20 days. Residents were asked to continue conserving water until October 5.