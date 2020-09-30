Fredonia boil water order lifted; residents asked to conserve water

Fredonia says conserving water will help from putting too much initial stress on the water treatment plant.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — After weeks of having to boil water, residents in Fredonia are being told the boil water advisory has been lifted.

New York State sent out an alert Wednesday saying it's no longer necessary to boil water for drinking or food preparation. The boil water advisory had been in effect since September 10. However, residents are still being asked to conserve water until October 5.

Fredonia says conserving water will help from putting too much initial stress on the water treatment plant.

The water issue is due to algae. An algae bloom emerged this summer in the village reservoir. A lack of rain and warm temperatures are blamed for helping the algae grow large enough to overwhelm the village water treatment plant.

The plant was scheduled to have its filtration beds re-built earlier this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic made materials harder to get.

Officials from Fredonia say as of Wednesday afternoon, the water quality from the reservoir has improved, adding that the turbidity levels in the water are now in compliance with New York State Department of Health standards.

Fredonia said in a press release, "The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services would like to thank all affected water customers for their cooperation and patience while the boil water order was in effect, and commend the Village of Fredonia and others involved during the water emergency for working together to manage the crisis."