USS The Sullivans takes on almost 30 inches of water after historic blizzard

The joint that connects the USS Little Rock to USS The Sullivans was ripped off during the storm. That will have to be reattached.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that the ice and snow has melted following last month's blizzard teams were able to assess the damage at Buffalo's Naval Park.

USS The Sullivans took on water, almost 30 inches in some spots.

It's a ship that has already been going through plenty of work after badly listing and partially sinking following last winter.

"We are in the process of beginning to pump that section of the ship out, which will start (Thursday)," according to Paul Marzello, the president and CEO of the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park

"Once those sections are pumped out, we'll have some investigators in the ship and looking for those areas where we might have those intrusions and put some interior patching on her."

There was a lot of wind and water damage to the hanger building, and now a naval surveyor, who has been inspecting The Sullivans the last two weeks, will likely recommend having the ship dry docked in Erie, Pa. That would come with a long list of issues.