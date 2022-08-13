USS The Sullivans reopens for public tours

For the first time since the ship took on water in April, the public is once again welcome to come aboard.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of work and worry, the USS The Sullivans is open for public tours once again.

The Buffalo and Erie Co. Naval and Military Park posted the good news Saturday on its Facebook page.

While saying there is still more work to do, the dedicated staff and volunteers were thanked for all of their hard work to return the historic vessel to ship shape.

Back in June, it was announced that $500,000 had been allocated to the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) to help repair damage done to the Fletcher-class destroyer.