U.S. Coast Guard is looking to fill more positions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for more people to sign up for a dangerous, and likely rewarding, job.

The Coast Guard has recently been involved with a December rescue on the brink of the Niagara Falls, and then they got the call when attempting to save USS The Sullivans at Canalside this spring.

Whether you are drawn to the water or just want to serve, the Coast Guard wants to hear from you.

"We are having a lot of recruiting shortage right now, because we are having a lot of people retiring at the top," according to Lauren Moffett, a machinery technician. "So people are advancing, which means we have a shortage at the bottom, so we some new recruits to come in and fill those empty gaps.

"Depending on the unit type, you could be out on the water every single day or not at all. If you don't like the water, we definitely have desk jobs on the computer, people that are doing all the behind the scenes work. We definitely couldn't do it without everyone on the team, but if you want to be out there and in it, there's definitely a great opportunity to be out there."