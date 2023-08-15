US Coast Guard rescue person from capsized catamaran from Lake Erie

The Erie County Sheriff's Air One was called in to assist

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The United States Coast Guard Detroit assisted Sector Buffalo in the rescue of a capsized catamaran off the shores of Evangola State Park.

There were two people aboard the catamaran, one was drifting away from the sailboat. Thankfully, the Coast Guard helicopter, which is normally stationed in Detroit, was returning home from Rochester Air Show and assisted Sector Buffalo with the rescue.

Coast Guard officials say the crew on their vessel only had minimal fuel and did not have a rescue swimmer on board. They were able to lower a basket down to hoist the boater who was drifting away.

A maker buoy was deployed at the catamaran to help boat crews located the sailboat.

The helicopter and survivor pulled from the waters landed safety in Dunkirk. The person still remaining on the sailboat was recovered by a local tow company