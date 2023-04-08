2 bodies pulled from Niagara River in Town of Lewiston

The identities of the man and woman are not known at this time, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The bodies of a man and a woman were pulled from the Niagara River on Friday morning, prompting an investigation.

A 911 call was placed shortly before noon Friday to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center, reporting two bodies floating in the river in front of the New York Power Authority in the Town of Lewiston.

New York State Police helped locate the bodies near Stella Niagara. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, along with the U.S Coast Guard, then retrieved the bodies.

The county's criminal investigation bureau is continuing to investigate.