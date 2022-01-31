Upstate DA declines to pursue case against Andrew Cuomo

Oswego County District Attorney on Monday became the fourth prosecutor publicly declining to pursue a criminal case over sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.

NEW YORK — An upstate New York district attorney says he will not bring criminal charges against Andrew Cuomo after a woman accused him of running his fingers across the chest of her shirt at a public event.

Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes on Monday became the fourth prosecutor publicly declining to pursue a criminal case over sexual harassment allegations against the former governor.

Oakes said in a prepared statement that there was “not a sufficient legal basis” to bring charges against Cuomo based on the allegation of unwanted physical contact made by Virginia Limmiatis.

Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin says that photographs from the event show Cuomo did not act improperly.

“The photographic evidence that the AG’s report hid from the public indisputably showed that Governor Cuomo did not act improperly. Truth and the rule of law prevailed, not politics or mob mentality,” Glavin said.

“As now five DAs have verified, none of the accusations in Tish James’ fraud of a report have stood up to any level of real scrutiny. This has always been a political hit job to further the Attorney General’s own ambitions, which both reeks of prosecutorial misconduct and has wasted millions of taxpayer dollars. As we’ve said since the beginning, the truth will come out,” said Cuomo's spokesperson Rich Azzopardi.