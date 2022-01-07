Cuomo due to make virtual court appearance in Albany

Prosecutors are moving to dismiss the only criminal charge filed against Cuomo in connection with the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to make a virtual appearance before an Albany judge.

Prosecutors are moving Friday to dismiss the only criminal charge filed against the Democrat in connection with the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office.

A misdemeanor complaint was filed by the local sheriff in October. It accused Cuomo of groping an aide in the executive mansion in December 2020, eight months before he resigned.