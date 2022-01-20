Final set of transcripts, exhibits released in former NY governor Andrew Cuomo investigation

Last year, Cuomo was accused by several women of sexual harassment, or inappropriate behavior. Cuomo has repeatedly denied those allegations.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) released the final transcripts, videos and evidence from the independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Last year, Cuomo was accused by several women of sexual harassment, or inappropriate behavior. Cuomo has repeatedly denied those allegations.

The Attorney General's office says it was asked by several district attorneys to hold off on releasing the transcripts, as well as other evidence until they could investigate and determine if criminal charges should be filed against Cuomo.

In October, the Albany County Sheriff's office filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo in Albany City Court. According to the Attorney General's office, the Albany County District Attorney's office then informed the OAG that it would release evidence to Cuomo to comply with the state's discovery laws.

Cuomo had denied the allegation that he groped an aide in 2020. The Albany district attorney had said he found the aide credible, but believed he couldn’t prove her allegations in court and the judge dismissed the criminal charge in January.

Cuomo also won't face a criminal charge after a female state trooper said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at a Long Island racetrack in September 2019.

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement in December that an investigation found the allegations against Cuomo “credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law.”

Among the transcripts first released starting last November were from Cuomo himself, as well as the women who made the allegations. You can read them on the Attorney General's website.

The final set of transcripts, exhibits, and video testimonies released Thursday include former Executive Chamber staff, outside advisors, and other witnesses... including Cuomo's brother Chris and WNY native Howard Zemsky.

Peter Ajemian

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Rich Azzopardi

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Andrew Ball

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Rich Bamberger

Stephanie Benton

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Steve Cohen

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Chris Cuomo

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Alphonso David

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Jill DesRosiers

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

David Dively

Beth Garvey

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Linda Lacewell

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Dani Lever

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Judy Mogul

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Maggie Moran

John Maggiore

Matt McGrath

Harold Moore

Jefrey Pollock

Larry Schwartz

Lis Smith

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Staffer # 5

Vincent Straface

Anonymous Staffer

Josh Vlasto

Michael Volforte

Annabel Walsh

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)