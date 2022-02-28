UB holding job fair for new 'One World Cafe'

UB is looking to hire over 80 people to work at the new cafe, which is scheduled to open in the coming weeks.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Looking for a job? The University at Buffalo is hiring.

UB is holding a job fair Thursday, March 3 at the university's North Campus in Amherst to fill positions for its new "One World Cafe." UB is looking to hire over 80 people to work at the new cafe, which is scheduled to open in the coming weeks.

The One World Cafe is a three-story, 53,500 square-foot facility, which will feature five international food platforms and will have enough seating to fit over 500 people.

According to UB, restaurant management and all food service positions will be available. This includes assistant managers, supervisors, line and prep cooks, cashiers and dishwashers.

Representatives from Campus Dining and Shops will be at the One World Cafe at Capen/Norton Hall Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. They will be providing one-on-one interviews and offering positions on the spot.