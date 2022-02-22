Buffalo Bisons holding interviews for seasonal employees

Not only is spring right around the corner, but so is baseball season and the Herd is looking for season workers to join the team.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you love baseball and are you looking for a job? The Buffalo Bisons would love for you to consider joining their team.

The Herd is looking for seasonal and part-time employees for the upcoming 2022 season. Open interviews will be held this Saturday, February 26 from 10 AM util 1 PM inside the Consumer's Pub at the Park Restaurant at Sahlen Field.

Available positions include concessions stand managers, cashiers, cooks, porters , vendors and restaurant servers, bartenders, cooks and dishwashers. Jobs are also available in merchandise retail, grounds crew, stadium operations, such as cleaning supervisor, first class stationary engineer and gate manager.

If you interested in attending this weekend, you're asked to enter Sahlen Field at the Consumer's Pub at the Park entrance on Washington St. and head up to the restaurant on the Mezzanine level of the ballpark.