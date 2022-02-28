Ukrainians in WNY stand together as the Russian invasion moves into day 5

Dr. Maria Podebryi has been in the United States since 1991 and says right now her native Ukraine is in the midst of a humanitarian crisis.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ukrainians around the world are not backing down - their message to Russian forces and to Putin remain the same - get out of our country.

Dr. Maria Podebryi was born in Ukraine but sought refuge in the United States with her parents and younger brother when she was just a teenager. Today, she is one of many Ukrainians who is using her voice to raise awareness in support of her country's democracy.

"We came essentially during the coup in the Soviet Union. And when it broke down, we saw sought refuge in the United States," Dr. Podebryi says.

"I was 14 when I came here. And I went to high school and then I went to Canisius College, I went to medical school here, and then residency here, and essentially stayed in Western New York the whole time."

Podebryi is now a practicing anesthesiologist and lives in Western New York with her husband and their children.

Podebryi says, looking back on her childhood and considering the state of her homeland today, it's been an extremely emotional and difficult time for her loved ones - both in the states and in Ukraine.

"It's a beautiful country. But at the same time, when I was there, I still experienced communism. That was, you know, there at the time, the regime that we had," Podebryi expresses. "Ukrainians have always sought to have their own country, independent of Russians."

Monday marks the fifth day of the Russian invasion and Podebryi tells 2 On Your Side, the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis.

"I have been in contact with my cousins in Ukraine. I get up in the middle of the night. And, you know, write to them and ask them how they're doing. And they're telling me they're hearing sirens, because of the bombing that's going on," Podebryi says while holding back tears. "It's brought me to complete disarray, to be honest, because I've only seen these kinds of things on television."

Families are still being separated ad people displaced in need of food and shelter.

"I'm sure you've seen over the border, approximately 500,000 At this point, trying to get out of Ukraine. And, you know, our allies are accepting refugees. And it's heartbreaking," Podebryi says.

Right now, however, the point of speaking up, she says, is to get more voices to join the chorus.

"My only message is to stay engaged. Stay engaged, stay informed, and let everyone know, your friends, your neighbors, everyone. That's all we need. We need support."