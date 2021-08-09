UB's startup landscape is on the rise. Here are the numbers.

UB is seeing increases in the number of active startups formed each year in campus-based entrepreneurship programs and the level of engagement in events.

The university has ramped up its focus in the last five years to build up a support system for faculty and student startups, said Christina Orsi, associate vice president for economic development.

Efforts over the last five years include launching Blackstone LaunchPad, a campus-based entrepreneurship program; participating as a site for I-Corps programs, which combine business model training with a customer discovery process; and opening its Incubator @ CBLS facility downtown.