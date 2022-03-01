Uber launches 'Uber Explore' in NY

Uber Explore helps customers book reservations for restaurants, find live events as well as other fun activities in the area.

NEW YORK — Uber launched a new feature Tuesday in select areas across the U.S. to help customers browse and book experiences through the Uber app.

According to Uber, the new feature called Uber Explore helps customers book reservations for restaurants, find live events as well as other fun activities in the area. From the app, riders will be able to see reviews, photos and directions from each recommended place.

At this time, Uber Explore is only available in 14 cities across the U.S., including upstate New York. Some of the other areas include Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Minneapolis – St. Paul, New Orleans, New Jersey, Orlando, San Antonio, San Francisco and Seattle. Uber says it plans on expanding the feature to other areas in the coming weeks and months.

The new feature is rather simple to use. When Uber customers select the "explore" tab in the Uber app, riders can view a variety of recommendations based on several different categories. Some of the categories include food and drink, art and culture, nightlife, music and shows, and more. The app will also have personalized suggestions based on previous uses of Uber and Uber Eats.

Once you select where you want to go, Uber will have a "ride there now" function to get to your location with only the tap of a button.

Uber is also offering an incentive for eligible riders to check out some of the "best places to explore." For those who go to Uber's top restaurants and bars, they will receive 15% off rides up to $10. According to Uber, "the deals will always be changing based on what’s popular in your area."

