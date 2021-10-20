Buffalo ranked among the 50 best cities in America for nightlife

A new report from Rent.com ranks 50 cities in America for their "spectacular nightlife scenes." Buffalo came in at 22, while Rochester tied for eighth place.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new report from Rent.com is ranking Buffalo as one of the best cities in America for nightlife.

The list ranks 50 cities in America for their "spectacular nightlife scenes," from casual hang-outs, to dancing, live music, theaters, nightclubs and more.

The Queen City came in 22nd place in the listing, behind cities such as New Orleans, Orlando, Denver, Baltimore, Atlanta, Cleveland and Seattle. Another city in New York that made the cut was Rochester, which tied with San Francisco for the eighth spot. Meanwhile, the top five best cities for nightlife were Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Saint Louis, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Along with the rankings, the list by Rent.com lists the population of each city, along with the average rent for one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, nightlife businesses per density and nightlife businesses per capita.

According to Rent.com, the average cost of a one bedroom apartment in Rochester is $1,085, allowing people to have a little more spending money for a night out in the city. The average cost of a one bedroom apartment in Buffalo was not listed in Rent.com's report; however, the average cost for a two bedroom apartment was listed at $1,872.

Rochester was also touted for its museums and music institutions.