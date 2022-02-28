KeyBank Center lifts vaccination mandate

Effective immediately, in accordance with state and county guidelines, people will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination to attend events.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A major event facility in Buffalo is no longer requiring people show proof of vaccination to enter.

The KeyBank Center announced on Monday that effective immediately, in accordance with state and county guidelines, people will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination to attend events.

This applies to concerts and live sporting events, including home games for the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits.

People are encouraged to follow CDC masking guidelines as it pertains to mask wearing at their own comfort level.

However, individual concerts and live event may still implement their own policies. Refer to the KeyBank Center website for the most up-to-date information regarding specific events.