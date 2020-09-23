UB to hold panel discussion celebrating local human rights leader

Mary Talbert is described by the National Women's Hall of Fame as a civil rights and anti-lynching activist, suffragist, preservationist and more.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday UB will hold a panel discussion to celebrate the life of Mary Burnett Talbert, the namesake of a recently renamed street on the school's campus.

Talbert was a Buffalo resident who is known for her work in advancing human rights in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The National Women's Hall of Fame describes Talbert as a civil rights and anti-lynching activist, suffragist, preservationist, international human rights proponent, and educator.

She served as president of the National Assoociation of Colored Women's Clubs and became a Vice President of the NAACP. Her activism is recognized as helping lay the foundation for the civil rights movement.

Panelests include Lillian Williams, PhD and Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, both of whom are UB professors.

"African American history in the City of Buffalo needs to be highlighted more," Wiley-Upshaw siad. "We don't teach history from a perspective that's inclusive, and it's important to tell the stories of people like Mary Talbert. Mary was one person, but her legacy was everlasting. We're still talking about everything that she did, and all of us need to know that we can make a difference. When I look at the accomplishments of so many people who have gone before us, it helps give me a sense of courage and optimism that in this climate of racial tension, we can make a change."

Mary Talbert Way recently replaced a road named after a former UB Chancellor who expressed racist views.