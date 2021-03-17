UB plans on holding in-person outdoor commencement ceremonies this spring

It is unclear at this time whether guests will be allowed to attend the graduation ceremonies.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Last year, many graduation ceremonies looked quite different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some ceremonies were cancelled, while others went virtual.

This year, soon to be graduates at the University at Buffalo will be able to experience some normalcy, as the university announced that it plans on holding in-person outdoor commencement ceremonies this year.

UB President Satish K. Tripathi says 17 graduation ceremonies will be held at UB Stadium, and at another outdoor space at the university's north campus, from April 30 through May 16. The ceremonies will require mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing, and will also be in compliance with the university's weekly testing requirement for students, faculty and staff.

The university estimates that roughly 6,000 students will choose to participate in the spring commencement ceremonies, with over 9,000 undergraduate and graduate students expected to earn degrees this year.

It is unclear at this time whether guests will be allowed to attend the graduation ceremonies. The university says this decision will be made at a later date in consultation with both the Erie County Department of Health and the New York State Department of Health.

All graduation ceremonies will be live streamed.