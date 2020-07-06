x
Cuomo: Graduations to be allowed in NYS with some limitations starting June 26

Governor Andrew Cuomo says starting June 26, outdoor, socially-distanced graduations of up to 150 people will be allowed.
ALBANY, N.Y. — As the COVID-19 hospitalization rate continues to decline across New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday that graduations will soon be allowed in New York with some limitations. 

Cuomo says starting June 26, outdoor, socially-distanced graduations of up to 150 people will be allowed. However, the governor added that this proposed date could change due to any outbreaks or significant changes.

The governor says as of Saturday, New York State conducted 60,435 COVID-19 tests and only 781 tests came back positive. That is about a 1 percent positive rate, which is the lowest the rate has ever been. Cuomo said during his daily briefing that this is very good news.

