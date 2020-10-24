Two people shot on Broadway overnight

According to detectives, two people were shot and taken by ambulance to ECMC. The individuals were a 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people were shot overnight on Broadway in the City of Buffalo, according to police.

Buffalo Police say they responded to a call regarding a shooting in the 1200 block of Broadway just after 12:30 a.m.

According to detectives, two people were shot and taken by ambulance to ECMC. The individuals were a 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman.

The man is in critical condition and the woman is in stable condition.