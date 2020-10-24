Two people shot on Broadway overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people were shot overnight on Broadway in the City of Buffalo, according to police.
Buffalo Police say they responded to a call regarding a shooting in the 1200 block of Broadway just after 12:30 a.m.
According to detectives, two people were shot and taken by ambulance to ECMC. The individuals were a 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman.
The man is in critical condition and the woman is in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.