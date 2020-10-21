Lockport officials to give update on weekend shooting that killed 1 and injured 5 others

The mayor, police department and Niagara County district attorney will hold a briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — We expect to get an update Wednesday afternoon about a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend at a Halloween party in Lockport.

Mayor Michelle Roman, Lockport Police and Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek have called a news conference for 1 p.m.

Police responded to 43 S. Niagara Street early Saturday morning just after midnight after getting reports of shots fired. Once on scene, authorities said they learned six people had been shot. One of them, Cheyenne Farewell of Medina, died from her injuries. The remaining five victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.