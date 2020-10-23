Dirt bike, minivan collide after Niagara Falls Police chase

The person riding the dirt bike fled on foot and has not been found. The person driving the minivan was not injured.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An individual riding a dirt bike who was attempting to evade police collided with a minivan in an alley on Friday afternoon in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls Police say the crash happened at 1:27 p.m. on the 2800 block of Pine Avenue, just west of Hyde Park.

According to police, the person on the dirt bike tried avoid being stopped by the Niagara Falls Police. The bike collided with a minivan that was attempting to make a right turn into an alley between 28th and 29th Street.

The person riding the dirt bike fled on foot and has not been found.

The person driving the minivan was not injured.