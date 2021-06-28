Two of three town pools in Cheektowaga will not open this summer

In a Facebook post, Council member Brian Pilarski said the Dingens and Maryvale pool will be closed

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga residents looking to cool off in one of the town's three pools will only have one choice for swimming this summer.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Council member Brian Pilarski announced the Maryvale and Dingens Street pools will not be opening, leaving the Town Park pool as the only one open.

Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowsk tells 2 On Your Side the reason is the lack of lifeguards this year.

Due to an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, reservations will no longer be required at the town pool. However, all residents must have a RESIDENT ID card. If someone is not fully vaccinated, they must wear a mask when not in the pool.