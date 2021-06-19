Kenmore, Lincoln pools now open for the season in Town of Tonawanda

The town Youth, Parks, and Recreation Committee said the pools will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on weekends and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays to start.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Both the Kenmore and Lincoln pools opened for the season Saturday.

The Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks, and Recreation Committee said the pools will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on weekends and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays to start.

Full summer hours will start on June 27, with full details available online.