BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced two suspects are in custody after shots were exchanged between the SWAT team and one of the suspects.

Police said shots were fired in the 2000 block of Niagara Street Monday morning. One suspect shot at SWAT officers, then the SWAT team fired back at the shooter, according to the police. Officials said no one was injured during the incident.

The SWAT team was dispatched there during the execution of a search warrant, police said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

