BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a man was taken to Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) after he was shot Sunday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened Warring Avenue, near Bailey Avenue and Genesee Street.

The man originally was taken by a private vehicle to St. Joseph's Hospital in Cheektowaga just after 1:30 p.m. He was later transported to ECMC, where police say he has injuries that are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip call line at (716) 847-2255.

