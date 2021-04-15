Two hurt after dump truck rolls over trying to avoid hitting another vehicle

Police were called to the 2700 block of Niagara Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an accident.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two people were hurt after a dump truck rolled over in Niagara Falls Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Niagara Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an accident.

Investigators say a dump truck carrying construction debris was heading east on Niagara Street when it swerved to avoid another vehicle turning off 27th Street.

They say the driver lost control of the dump truck and it flipped and came to rest on it's side. The driver of the dump truck was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to ECMC for treatment of head and neck injuries. He is currently in critical condition in the ICU.

A passenger in the dump truck suffered a shoulder injury and was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Police say it does not appear neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.