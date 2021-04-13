Motorcyclist involved in a collision with Buffalo Police vehicle in 2019 is finally going home

Nearly two years after motorcyclist Melvin Williams was involved in an accident with a Buffalo Police vehicle driven by Michael Norwood, he is out of the hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — August 27, 2019 is a day the Williams family will never forget. Melvin Williams Jr. was 20-years-old and riding a motorcycle on a City of Buffalo street when he had a collision with a Buffalo Police cruiser.

"We've always talked about motorcycles, so it was just a devastating moment," said Williams' mother, Evelyn.

Attorney Terrence Connors represents Williams in a lawsuit. Connors said the afternoon of the accident, Buffalo Police officer Michael Norwood was driving north on Jefferson Avenue when he turned left turn onto William Street. The motorcyclist was south on Jefferson and "Melvin's motorcycle hit the rear door" of the police car.

Twenty-months under intense medical care at ECMC and Terrace View long term rehabilitation center, Williams was able to walk out.

The young motorcyclist involved in an accident with a Buffalo Police vehicle in 2019 is finally out of the hospital. It’s a story you’ll see only on Channel 2 at 6pm @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/QJlVrbGiwJ — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) April 13, 2021

"I am so happy, God kept me on this place," Williams said before telling his mom "I love you so much."

He had multiple surgeries to his brain. He spent time in a coma and had to learn to walk again.

"It's just a joyous day that he is coming home after 20 months of being in the hospital, so he has a journey ahead of him, so we're just thankful and we're happy that he's coming home," Evelyn said.

The family has filed a lawsuit against the City of Buffalo alleging the officer involved was careless, negligent and reckless.

There were city cameras operating near the accident scene, but according to Connors, they were on a "swivel and just as luck would have it, it didn't catch the actual collision, it caught the before and the after."

Williams is a member of Elim Christian Fellowship Church in Buffalo. Pastor Troy Anthony Bronner said the family has no ill will against the officer involved.

"They did not operate with levels of anger, but levels of forgiveness," he said.

He credits Williams and his mom for not giving up, saying, "Melvin has and his mother has been resilient."

It has been a long journey this is just a happy day for us all, so I thank god and thank everyone that has supported us," Evelyn said.