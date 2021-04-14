24-year-old killed in Wyoming County ATV accident

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office says Gregory Kersch, 24, was killed in the accident.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — A 24-year-old Warsaw man was killed Wednesday morning in an ATV accident, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call just before 7 a.m., saying someone was trapped underneath an ATV on Miller Road, near the railroad crossing, in Warsaw. Deputies say Gregory Kersch was declared dead at the scene.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office Crash Management Team is conducting an investigation into this incident. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office says Kersch was driving the ATV alone on Miller Road when he hit the railroad crossing signal light post at the railroad crossing. Kersch was then ejected off the ATV.